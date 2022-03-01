Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. Nokia posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. 36,561,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,707,496. Nokia has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,361,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

