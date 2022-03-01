NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get NMI alerts:

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $13,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after purchasing an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in NMI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $6,898,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.54. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.