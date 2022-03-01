NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextNav.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NextNav stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. NextNav has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.