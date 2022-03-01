NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextNav.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. NextNav has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

