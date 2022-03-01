NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

