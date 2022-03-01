Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $31.31 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.25 or 0.06746111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,277.37 or 1.00009763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.