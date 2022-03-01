New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

EDU stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

