New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 372,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 263,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

