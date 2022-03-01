New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 332,094 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 10,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

