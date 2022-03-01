New England Research & Management Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 171.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.92. 18,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

