New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 465 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $14.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.14. 66,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,309. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

