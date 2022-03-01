Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Trading Up 0.2%

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 12,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 192,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.00.
Nevsun Resources Company Profile (TSE:NSU)
Featured Stories
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.