Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,843. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

