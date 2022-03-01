Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.68 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

