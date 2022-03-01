Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $135.31. 39,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,618. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

