Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

