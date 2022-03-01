Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073946 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.