Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.39. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,919 shares of company stock worth $135,382 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 94,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 88,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 40,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

