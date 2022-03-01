NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.
NTES stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,083. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
