NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $813.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

