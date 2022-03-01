NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $21.41 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -194.62 and a beta of 0.81.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.