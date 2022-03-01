Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

