Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:NM opened at $3.68 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 6,219.23% and a net margin of 19.92%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
