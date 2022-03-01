Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:NM opened at $3.68 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 6,219.23% and a net margin of 19.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.