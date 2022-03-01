Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Navient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Navient by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

