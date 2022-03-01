National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.100 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,481. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.