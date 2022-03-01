National Pension Service Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $159,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,408 shares of company stock worth $21,057,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $579.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

