National Pension Service Has $198.99 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $198,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

