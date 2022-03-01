National Pension Service Has $141.39 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $141,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $375.70 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.
SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.
S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.