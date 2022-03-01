National Pension Service Has $141.39 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $141,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $375.70 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.