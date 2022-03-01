National Pension Service Acquires 55,577 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $334,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.54.

CRM stock opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.51. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

