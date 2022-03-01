National Bankshares Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

Shares of OR opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,738.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,277.78%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

