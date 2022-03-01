National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

GIL stock opened at C$49.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$35.96 and a 52 week high of C$55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

