National Asset Management Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

