National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,339 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

