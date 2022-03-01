National Asset Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stericycle by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Stericycle by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,149,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

