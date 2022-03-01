National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,708 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,536,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,680,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $71.04.

