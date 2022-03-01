National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 513,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.