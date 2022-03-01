Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 253,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 117.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 340,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

MUR opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.