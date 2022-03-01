M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 53.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $13,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. 29,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

