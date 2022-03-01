Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

