Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MRC traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.07. 1,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$132.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.28. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$106.80 and a 52 week high of C$158.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

