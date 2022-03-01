Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$349.68 million and a PE ratio of 71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.62. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

