Morgan Stanley Sells 237,258 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $27,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

SLF opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

