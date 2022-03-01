Morgan Stanley Sells 11,195 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Baozun were worth $27,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

BZUN stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.