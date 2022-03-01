Morgan Stanley Sells 1,035,351 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,509,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,035,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of AM opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

