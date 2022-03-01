Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will post $15.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,946,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

