Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

