Morgan Stanley Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $357.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $357.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,010. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

