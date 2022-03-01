Morgan Stanley Has $27.87 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $27,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $284,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $5,212,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.