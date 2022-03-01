Morgan Stanley Buys 75,555 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $28,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDE stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.