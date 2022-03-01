Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

SYLD opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.89. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.