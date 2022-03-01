Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

